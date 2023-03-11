Shrimp Salad Roll

For the shrimp:

1 pound U16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 lemon

Old Bay

For the shrimp salad:

⅔ cup mayonnaise

½ cup celery, small diced

½ cup white onion, small diced

2 tablespoon freshly chopped dill

2 tablespoons freshly chopped tarragon

1 quarter of a lemon, more if desired

½ teaspoon Old Bay

1-2 dashes of your favorite hot sauce

salt and pepper, to taste

For serving:

1 package lobster roll style buns (split from the top down)

Butter, for toasting the bread

Poach the shrimp: bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Squeeze the juice from the lemon into the pot, add the squeezed lemon halves. Add 1 teaspoon Old Bay. Poach the shrimp for 1-2 minutes, just until cooked through. Remove to a plate or baking sheet. Chill in the refrigerator until the shrimp are nice and cold.

Once the shrimp are cool, cut them down into slightly smaller pieces. In a medium bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, celery, onion, herbs, lemon juice, Old Bay and a few dashes of hot sauce. Add the shrimp to the mayonnaise mixture. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Adjust the lemon if desired. Serve spooned into toasted rolls.

To toast the buns:

Heat a pan of butter in a sauté pan. Toast the rolls on each side until golden brown. Add more butter as needed for toasting.