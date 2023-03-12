Oscars 2023: At 94, James Hong finally arrives

James Hong arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – James Hong was 3 months old when the first Oscars were handed out in 1929.

At 94, he’s finally made the show.

Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor arrived in his typically playful mood for the Oscars.

“It shows if you wait long enough, you’ll make it,” Hong told ABC as he walked the champagne-colored carpet. “I’m very happy that my mother fed me those bitter herbs when I was young. That’s carried me on now to 94 and one month.”

Fan Bingbing, who appeared in “X-Men” films before disappearing amid a tax case in China, is at the Oscars.

Fan was becoming a crossover star with roles lined up in a Bruce Willis film and was in a pair of films based on Marvel Comics characters before she was ordered to pay $130 million in taxes and penalties by the Chinese government in 2018.

Before the fine was levied, Fan went dark on social media, her management offices closed and she largely disappeared from public view.

She has had a few recent credits, including the spy thriller “The 355,” which was released in 2022.

She has reemerged this year, appearing at the Berlin Film Festival last month with a new movie, “Green Night.”