Oscars 2023: Harry Shum Jr. and Hong Chau

LOS ANGELES – Harry Shum Jr. made sure to grab supporting actress nominee Hong Chau to compliment her bubblegum pink frock while chatting with friends.
“You look amazing,” he said.
“The Whale” actor replied he did too.
“I try to change it up,” Shum said.
He then turned back to his pals who suggested a selfie.
“I have long arms,” he said as he snapped the pic.
Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center.
Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.
Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.
“They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was,” she told E!
