Oscars 2023: Harry Shum Jr. and Hong Chau

Hong Chau arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – Harry Shum Jr. made sure to grab supporting actress nominee Hong Chau to compliment her bubblegum pink frock while chatting with friends.

“You look amazing,” he said.

“The Whale” actor replied he did too.

Harry Shum Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

“I try to change it up,” Shum said.

He then turned back to his pals who suggested a selfie.

“I have long arms,” he said as he snapped the pic.

Watch The Oscars at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

More photos

Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the center.

Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Monica Barbaro practiced her carpet walk in a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plumb and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train.

“They were the first couture house to loan to me when nobody knew who I was,” she told E!

Yulia Navalnaya, left, and Odessa Rae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Invision)

Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

Lilly Singh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Invision)

Gregory Mann arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)