Join the Brunch Bunch at Backyard FTL on Sundays!

Beyond Brunch Sundays at Backyard FTL.

Fort Lauderdale, FLA. – Looking for a way to spice up your Sunday Fundays?

Look no further than “Beyond Brunch” Sundays at Backyard FTL!

“Beyond Brunch” happens every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Backyard Fort Lauderdale, located at 100 SW Third Avenue.

The unlimited Luxury Brunch is $50 per person; $75 each if you want to add Bottomless Mimosas!

Now, they have added LIVE CONCERTS for $75 each, which INCLUDES the unlimited Luxury Brunch!

On Sunday, Apr. 16, contemporary R&B singer Maeta will take the stage!

For tickets or more information on Maeta’s show click here.

On Sunday, June 11, singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr will perform live!

For tickets or more information on Durand Bernarr’s show click here.