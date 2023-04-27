15 TV shows on streaming you should watch this weekend

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netflix's second-ever live event, the reunion of the season 4 cast of "Love Is Blind," were left waiting for upward of 40 minutes Sunday night, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

I don’t know about you, but I can not keep up with how much new TV there is right now.

Which makes sense, since the deadline for shows to be submitted to the Emmys is right around the corner, so networks are dumping the best of the best just in time before nominations are revealed this summer.

From Netflix to Hulu, there are not only a ton of new shows to watch, but some of our favorites have returned with new seasons. So in order to sort them all out, l’m going to tell you what shows you should consider watching by network, starting out with the best: HBO.

What is streaming on HBO

‘Succession’

If you’re a fan of the drama (that is somehow really, really funny) you’re probably already watching the fourth (and final) season of the show. If you haven’t jumped on the “Succession” train yet, I have one question for you: what are you waiting for? The seasons aren’t super long (just 10 episodes) and there are only four seasons, so it’s not a huge time commitment. Plus, don’t you want to have an opinion about it once all of your coworkers are talking about Sunday night’s episode on Monday morning at work.

‘Barry’

This is a show that I just recently binged before the fourth (and final) season started on HBO, and holy cow, it was a ride. Bill Hader stars as Barry, a hit man who tries to leave his murderous past to become an actor. The concept of the show sounds kinda of silly, and the humor in the show is that sometimes. It’s also incredibly dark, filled with lies, murder and revenge. If you’re a fan of true crime documentaries and podcasts, “Barry” should be on your list.

‘Somebody, Somewhere’

This is one of the most heart-warming shows currently airing on TV, and I need more people to watch it! Comedian Bridget Everett stars as Sam, a woman who moves home to her hometown in Kansas to pick up the pieces of her family, who is dealing with the death of her sister. Not only does Sam begin to find herself, but she finds a loving community in small town life. The characters feel so real, the writing is hilarious and it’s filled with these little tender moments that will make your heart soar. I could not recommend this show enough!

‘The Other Two’

This comedy doesn’t premiere until May 4, but now is the perfect time to catch up on one of the most severely underrated comedies on TV right now. It’s about two siblings who are trying to ride to coattails of their teenage brother, who is now a famous pop star after a song he wrote went viral on YouTube. It’s a complete satire of the entertainment industry, and has some of the best joke writing of any comedy on TV. It reminds me a lot of “30 Rock.” If you were a fan of that show, “The Other Two” is perfect for you.

What is streaming on Apple TV+

‘Ted Lasso’

I seriously cannot believe that this season is rumored to be be the last season of “Ted Lasso.” We’re only three seasons in, but apparently Jason Sudeikis and company wanted to tell the story of Ted in a certain amount of time, and you can’t knock them for that. When so many TV shows are about how terrible people can be (hello, “Succession”), “Ted Lasso” is about the good in all of us, and for that reason, it will always be one of my favorites (even though I do love “Succession” more).

‘Schmigadoon!’

If you love musicals, this show has to be next on your watch list. I won’t get too much of the plot of the show, because it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day. Season one of “Schmigadoon!” was an ode to the musicals of the ‘40s and ‘50s, like “The Music Man,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music.” Season two is an ode to the gritty musicals of the ‘60s and ‘70s, so it’s called “Schmicago” instead. The homages to these great musicals is truly out of this world. In one number from season two, there is a nod to “Chicago,” “Company” and “A Chorus Line” in just one song. If you’re a theater geek, it will make you so happy.

‘Shrinking’

This new show on Apple TV+ comes from some of the creative team behind “Ted Lasso,” which isn’t surprising, since it’s a comedy-drama starring another comedian actor. Instead of Sudeikis, it’s Jason Segal, who stars as a therapist who is getting very honest with his patients. I haven’t started this one yet, but it’s on my list! It also stars Harrison Ford, who apparently is amazing in the show.

What is streaming on Netflix

‘BEEF’

This new limited series from Netflix has been out for a few weeks, and it’s been getting decent reviews. It’s on my list of things to watch, and I mostly want to watch it because Ali Wong stars in it, and anything she does I am down for. Apparently, Wong and her costar get in a minor fender bender, but things escalate from there.

What is streaming on Amazon Prime

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

The TV show about a fictional rock and roll band came out in early March, but it’s never too late to jump on the Daisy Jones bandwagon. Originally a book of the same name, “Daisy Jones and the Six” tells the story of a super famous band that hit it big in the ‘70s, and how it all came crashing down. It’s loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac when they made their classic album “Rumours.” The best part about “Daisy Jones and the Six” is the original music that came out of the show. I seriously cannot stop listening to this fake band, and I’m secretly hoping they will go on tour.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Sadly, we have to say goodbye to our favorite 1960s comedian, because “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will be ending this year. I still haven’t watched the previous season of the show, but I’ve heard that the new and final season is incredible, so I guess I have to get into it.

‘Jury Duty’

This new show is on my list, too. Apparently, it’s about a guy who doesn’t know he’s actually on a TV show while he’s serving actual jury duty. People who have watched this show say that it’s a wild ride, and luckily, the guy who has no clue that he’s on a show is never really the one being laughed at, which is nice.

‘Swarm’

If you’re in touch with internet culture, you probably know that a “stan” is someone who undoubtedly loves a famous person more than anything or anyone. This new TV show from Donald Glover plays with the idea of a stan, but takes it to the absolute extreme. This polarizing show had everyone talking when it premiered last month.

What is streaming on Hulu

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

Anything that Kathryn Hahn is in, I am going to watch. Those are just the facts of life at this point. I’ve yet to watch “Tiny Beautiful Things,” but it comes from author Cheryl Strayed, who wrote the incredible memoir “Wild,” which was turned into a movie and starred Reese Witherspoon. This new show is about a writer (Hahn) who becomes the author of an advice column. Although she’s great at giving advice, her own personal life is falling a part. I love a good comedy-drama, so I will be binging this one soon.

‘Quasi’

I’m not much for historical TV shows, but when it’s a comedy that is dumb and silly, I am fully signed up. “Quasi” tells the story of, you guessed it, Quasimodo, a hunchback who is ridiculed and seen as a freak. I haven’t watched this show yet either, but I watched the trailer, and it looks hilarious.

What is streaming on Showtime

‘Yellowjackets’

I really need to bite the bullet and just get Showtime, because I have to start watching “Yellowjackets.” I haven’t read much about this show because I don’t want to get spoiled, but apparently it’s about a group of girls who are stranded in the woods, and apparently they turn to cannibalism? It all seems so crazy, and I just know I have to watch it. Season two just started, so there is time to catch up before the season ends.

What TV shows are you currently watching? Let us know in the comments below!