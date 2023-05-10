Day of the Dead Fundraiser at Backyard FTL.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Come out and party at Backyard FTL on Friday, May 12 to help raise money for the Florida Day of the Dead event!

Admission is free but donations will gladly be accepted at the door!

There will be raffles, food, drinks and more. The fundraiser is family and pet friendly!

The record rains in April flooded and destroyed all of Puppetmaster Jim Hammond’s iconic creations that have been the highlight of the Day of the Dead celebrations for years.

The goal is to raise at least $50, 000 to begin to rebuild the Puppet Network and get back to entertaining audiences of all ages!

Backyard FTL is located at 100 SW Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information click here.