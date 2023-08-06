Jefferson Starship Soars in Dania Beach

Dania Beach, FLA – Fans were flying high when Jefferson Starship played live at the Casino @ Dania Beach on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The band’s lineup has changed quite a bit over the years since their beginning as the Jefferson Airplane back in San Francisco in the 60s.
The current lineup features founding member David Freiberg (formerly of another Fillmore-era band Quicksilver Messenger Service), along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith.
The Dania Beach show was SOLD OUT; with some 5,000 fans packing the place! Below is the setlist.
1. Find Your Way Back
2. Stranger
3. Count On Me
4. Runaway
5. With Your Love
6. It’s About Time
7. Sara
8. Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now
9. Miracles
10. Embryonic Journey
11. White Rabbit
12. We Built This City
13. Jane
14. Somebody To Love
15. God Bless America/Volunteers