Jefferson Starship Soars in Dania Beach

Dania Beach, FLA – Fans were flying high when Jefferson Starship played live at the Casino @ Dania Beach on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Cathy Richardson takes the lead on another Jefferson Starship hit! (WPLG)

The band’s lineup has changed quite a bit over the years since their beginning as the Jefferson Airplane back in San Francisco in the 60s.

David Freiberg and Cathy Richardson get together in the groove! (WPLG)

The current lineup features founding member David Freiberg (formerly of another Fillmore-era band Quicksilver Messenger Service), along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith.

Jefferson Starship played the Casino @ Dania Beach on Thursday, Aug. 3. (WPLG)

The Dania Beach show was SOLD OUT; with some 5,000 fans packing the place! Below is the setlist.

1. Find Your Way Back

2. Stranger

3. Count On Me

4. Runaway

5. With Your Love

6. It’s About Time

7. Sara

8. Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now

9. Miracles

10. Embryonic Journey

11. White Rabbit

12. We Built This City

13. Jane

14. Somebody To Love

15. God Bless America/Volunteers