This image released by Interscope shows "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" by Lana Del Rey. (Interscope via AP)

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is hitting the road for a limited tour this fall.

She’s only hitting 10 cities in support of her ninth album, called “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?”

Her tour kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

She’s performing two shows in Florida, including one in West Palm Beach.

