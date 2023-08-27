Leon Bridges Live at Hard Rock Live

Leon Bridges performs live at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Hollywood, FL – R&B sensation Leon Bridges brought his Boundless Tour to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Leon Bridges live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Fans crowded the auditorium to hear Bridges burn through hits like “Flowers” and “River”!

Leon Bridges performs live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

His extremely well-rehearsed band never missed a note as the show segued between hits from all of his albums and collaborations; most notably with fellow Texans Khruangbin!

Leon Bridges performed live at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 24.

I never miss a chance to see this electrifying performer live; I strongly suggest you plan to attend the next time he performs here in South Florida!