Leon Bridges Live at Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL – R&B sensation Leon Bridges brought his Boundless Tour to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Fans crowded the auditorium to hear Bridges burn through hits like “Flowers” and “River”!
His extremely well-rehearsed band never missed a note as the show segued between hits from all of his albums and collaborations; most notably with fellow Texans Khruangbin!
I never miss a chance to see this electrifying performer live; I strongly suggest you plan to attend the next time he performs here in South Florida!