Actress Kristin Chenoweth gives the curtain speech on the stage of "Wicked" at the Gershwin Theatre Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York. The show opened today after being closed due to Covid-19 concerns in early 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

At 55, Kristin Chenoweth got married for the first time.

The star of “Wicked” told People Magazine that she had “been a self-proclaimed bachelorette” her whole life until she met Josh Bryant.

“I was never going to get married,” she said. “I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it.”

She wed the 41-year-old musician from Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

The couple got engaged about two years ago in New York and met while performing at a wedding.