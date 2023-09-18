‘Where My Girls At’ singer Irish Grinstead dies at 43 after ‘long battle’

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06 2019: LeMisha Grinstead, Irish Grinstead, and Kameelah Williams of 702 attend 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images,)

Singer Irish Grinstead, who was a member of the popular ‘90s and ‘00s R&B group 702, died over the weekend, Page Six reported. She was 43.

The group was especially known for their hit song “Where My Girls At.”

Grinstead’s death was confirmed on social media by her sister and fellow group member LeMisha Grinstead.

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” LeMisha Grinstead wrote via Instagram Saturday. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within.”

Irish Grinstead’s cause of death has not yet been released, however in December 2022, the group announced she would be taking a “medical leave of absence due to serious medical issues” ahead of their upcoming performances.

Page Six reported that Irish Grinstead’s twin sister, Orish Grinstead, died at age 27 in 2008 from kidney failure.