Billboard Latin Music Week releases full schedule of events in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Billboard Latin Music Week returns to Miami Beach next month and will feature panel conversations, workshops, showcases and networking opportunities with some of the biggest names in Latin music.

Shakira, Peso Pluma and Fonseca are just some of the big names involved with this year’s week-long event, which runs from Oct. 2-6, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

Ticket information can be found by clicking here. The full schedule of events can be viewed below:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2023

10:00 AM: WELCOME REMARKS

10:05 AM - 10:40 AM: EVERYTHING YOU WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT BILLBOARD, BUT WERE AFRAID TO ASK

10:45 AM - 11:15 AM: HOW TO MANAGE YOUR FIRST BIG PAYCHECK: STEP 1, DON’T BUY THAT EXOTIC CAR PRESENTED BY CN BANK*

11:20 AM - 11:45 AM: EXACTLY WHO IS LISTENING TO LATIN MUSIC? EVERYONE! LUMINATE UNVEILS NEW LATIN MUSIC REPORT

11:50 AM - 12:25 PM: THE RISE OF MEXICAN MUSIC TOURING WITH JOP PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION

12:35 PM - 1:10 PM: MILLIONS OF STREAMS, HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS? PRESENTED BY RIMAS PUBLISHING

1:15 PM - 1:50 PM: THE POWER OF LATIN CATALOG PRESENTED BY HARBOURVIEW

1:55 PM - 2:30 PM: THE ART OF THE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY VIÑA DEL MAR

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: BREAK

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: NETWORKING: THE INDUSTRY ROUNDTABLES

8:00 PM: BILLBOARD EN VIVO FT GREEICY & MIKE BAHÍA PRESENTED BY MICHELOB ULTRA 21+

9:00 PM: OFFICIAL BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK KICKOFF PARTY PRESENTED BY AP GLOBAL 21+

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2023

8:00 AM: REGISTRATION AND ATTENDEE LOUNGE OPEN

10:00 AM: WELCOME REMARKS

10:05 AM - 10:50 AM: MAKING THE HIT LIVE FT. CARIN LEON & PEDRO CAPÓ

10:50 AM - 11:20 AM: THE POWER PLAYERS: THE INDIE EDITION WITH JIMMY HUMILDE, FEDERICO LAURIA AND GEORGE PRAJIN PRESENTED BY LEXUS

11:20 AM - 11:45 AM: MORNING BREAK PRESENTED BY BELIEVE

11:45 AM - 12:15 PM: STAR Q+A WITH SEBASTIÁN YATRA

12:25 PM - 1:10 PM: THE NEW MEXICAN REVOLUTION PRESENTED BY BMI

1:20 PM - 1:50 PM: LEGENDS ON LEGENDS WITH CHENCHO CORLEONE AND VICO C

1:50 PM - 3:00 PM: BREAK

3:00 PM - 3:45 PM: BOYS CLUB NO MORE! THE WOMEN’S PANEL

3:55 PM - 4:30 PM: THE MARKETING OF FERXXO: FEATURING FEID

4:40 PM - 5:20 PM: TO BE ANNOUNCED

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM: HAPPY HOUR PRESENTED BY SMIRNOFF

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: PREMIERE PARTY FT. TO BE ANNOUNCED!

7:00 PM: BILLBOARD EN VIVO FT. PESO PLUMA 21+

9:00 PM: BILLBOARD EN VIVO FT. LA BASE AND WISIN, PRESENTED BY SMIRNOFF WITH SPECIAL GUESTS LUNY TUNES & DJ NELSON 21+

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2023

8:00 AM: REGISTRATION AND ATTENDEE LOUNGE OPEN

10:00 AM: WELCOME REMARKS

10:10 AM - 10:50 AM: THE SUPERSTAR SONGWRITER PANEL FT. EDGAR BARRERA & KEITYN PRESENTED BY SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

10:55 AM - 11:25 AM: THE ICON Q&A WITH FONSECA PRESENTED BY MICHELOB ULTRA

11:25 AM - 11:45 AM: ARTIST SHOWCASE: DR. TANIA MEDINA PRESENTED BY BRIDGER COMMUNICATIONS

11:50 AM - 12:25 PM: THE LATIN SWING: FROM MUSIC TO SPORTS PRESENTED BY RIMAS SPORTS

12:35 PM - 1:05 PM: THE RISING STAR Q&A WITH MANUEL TURIZO PRESENTED BY DELTA AIR LINES

1:15 PM - 1:45 PM: WISIN & LA BASE: EYE OF THE TIGER PRESENTED BY SMIRNOFF

1:45 PM - 2:30 PM: BREAK

2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: DEJA TU HUELLA WITH MYKE TOWERS PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

3:10 PM - 3:50 PM: REVIVING RBD WITH MAITE PERRONI, CHRISTIAN CHÁVEZ, CHRISTOPHER VON UCKERMANN AND GUILLERMO ROSAS PRESENTED BY AT&T

4:00 PM - 4:45 PM: HITS DON’T LIE: THE SUPERSTAR Q+A WITH SHAKIRA

6:15 PM TO BE ANNOUNCED

8:00 PM: BILLBOARD EN VIVO FT. NATHY PELUSO WITH SPECIAL GUEST YOUNG MIKO 21+

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023

7:00 PM: WATCH THE 2022 BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS!

8:00 PM: SORRY PAPI X BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC WEEK 21+

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2023

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM: CHEETOS BLOCK PARTY FT. MYKE TOWERS AT LATIN MUSIC WEEK

8:00 PM: BILLBOARD EN VIVO FT. FONSECA PRESENTED BY MICHELOB ULTRA 21+