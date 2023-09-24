Enter the 36 Chambers at Hard Rock Live

The Wu-Tang Clan performs live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Sept. 22.

Hollywood, FLA. – The Hard Rock Live was filled with a sea of iconic black and yellow shirts as the legendary Wu-Tang Clan performed live on Friday, Sept. 22.

The RZA at the podium, preaching the Wu Gospel! (WPLG)

As hip hop celebrates 50 years of dominating popular culture, two of the game’s most influential artists have teamed up for a sonic assault on America! Nas is always at the top of ANY list of the greatest or most original rappers and the Wu pretty much INVENTED their own style of frenetic, over-the-top flow!

Raekwon rocking the mic! (WPLG)

The two headliners traded off mini sets throughout the show; with Wu-Tang Clan taking the stage first after a short set by tour openers De La Soul, who didn’t let microphone problems stop them from delivering a smoking show!

Nas welcoming all his many fans to the show! (WPLG)

The Wu’s portion began of course with group mastermind The RZA, who stood behind a Wu-decorated podium on a riser high above the stage, with a live and and DJ performing behind him!

Raekwon, Cappadonna and U-God take over the flow, while RZA oversee from high above! (WPLG)

One by one, each member of the Clan was introduced, starting with GZA! Each member would join the others at the front of the stage, until all but one was in the spotlight. Method Man didn’t come out until well into the concert; after Nas had done his first set, with some help from members of the Wu.

Ghostface Killah & Raekwon join Nas onstage for his first song! (WPLG)

The crowd went WILD when Meth hit the boards! The energy of the room shot up noticeably; even GZA was commenting on it from the stage!

U-God, GZA and Raekwon stalking the stage at Hard Rock Live! (WPLG)

Hard Rock Live was PACKED with fans who rapped along to every song; cheering and screaming for classics like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck”! It was an incredible night of classic hip hop performed live by the legends who changed the game!