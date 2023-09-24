Enter the 36 Chambers at Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FLA. – The Hard Rock Live was filled with a sea of iconic black and yellow shirts as the legendary Wu-Tang Clan performed live on Friday, Sept. 22.
As hip hop celebrates 50 years of dominating popular culture, two of the game’s most influential artists have teamed up for a sonic assault on America! Nas is always at the top of ANY list of the greatest or most original rappers and the Wu pretty much INVENTED their own style of frenetic, over-the-top flow!
The two headliners traded off mini sets throughout the show; with Wu-Tang Clan taking the stage first after a short set by tour openers De La Soul, who didn’t let microphone problems stop them from delivering a smoking show!
The Wu’s portion began of course with group mastermind The RZA, who stood behind a Wu-decorated podium on a riser high above the stage, with a live and and DJ performing behind him!
One by one, each member of the Clan was introduced, starting with GZA! Each member would join the others at the front of the stage, until all but one was in the spotlight. Method Man didn’t come out until well into the concert; after Nas had done his first set, with some help from members of the Wu.
The crowd went WILD when Meth hit the boards! The energy of the room shot up noticeably; even GZA was commenting on it from the stage!
Hard Rock Live was PACKED with fans who rapped along to every song; cheering and screaming for classics like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck”! It was an incredible night of classic hip hop performed live by the legends who changed the game!