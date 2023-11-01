Don’t Miss the North Miami BrewFest!

The winners of Best Breweries for 2022 at the North Miami BrewFest: Black Pit Brewing, Bay 13 Brewery and Rocketeer Beer and Liquid Provisions. Photo Courtesy: FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

North Miami, FLA – Get your drinking steins ready for the return of the North Miami BrewFest on Saturday, Nov. 18th!

The BrewFest features more than 100 specialized craft beers from breweries here in South Florida and all across the state.

Local restaurants also provide delicious bites and there will be live music and games!

Early bird VIPs can get in an hour ahead of everyone else for some serious pre-gaming!

The BrewFest has moved to a NEW location this year; at the NOMI Village at 12551 NW 7th Avenue (right around 125th Street and 441).

For tickets or more information click here.