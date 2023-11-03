‘Friends Experience’ at Aventura Mall chance to re-live favorite show moments

AVENTURA, Fla. – The “Friends Experience” opened at Aventura Mall just days before the death of Matthew Perry and it is a great way for fans to honor the iconic character, Chandler Bing.

It’s the one where they take Miami. Your favorite clique of friends used to hang out here and now you can, too, in Aventura.

There are several nostalgia-packed rooms with activations and re-created sets like Monica’s kitchen.

Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Production, said they paid attention to even the smallest detail.

“We watched and re-watched every episode in every season, which is the best job I’ve ever had. But we worked really closely with the Warner Bros. archive team and they have amazing drawings and documentation of everything so we could even find the same cookie jar they had.”

From the iconic fashions to the iconic fountain, there are plenty of ways for you to step into the “Friends” world.

The interactive spaces provide opportunities to explore the show’s history and revisit your favorite moments including posing with and through Rachel and Monica’s purple door. Relax in the favorite recliners of Chandler and Joey.

“We want everything to be really hands on. We want you to be able to touch stuff and sit on things to really like dig in. We didn’t want it to feel like a museum,” said Moscatelli.

There are Easter eggs for the hardcore fans throughout. Here’s one. The Magna Doodle that was always on the back of Chandler and Joey’s Door?

Moscatelli says that the message changed in every episode.

“So we picked some of our favorites and recreated them so that fans can kind of re-live . . .

You get a deep dive into the world of “Friends,” including original scripts signed by the entire cast. And you can’t forget the hairstyle that changed the game—the Rachel—there’s an entire wall dedicated to it.

And what would a “Friends” experience be without Central Perk and the legendary orange couch?

It all ends at Central Perk, of course

Tickets start at $27.50 you have until Sunday, March 24 to come check it out.

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Miami is located at Aventura Mall in the Treats Food Hall, third level near Center Court.

Get information here and buy tickets here.