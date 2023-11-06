15 musicians we’d love to see play at the Las Vegas Sphere next

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Las Vegas Sphere finally debuted last month with a huge reaction. Rock legends U2 were the first act to play in the mysterious new venue, and we finally go to see what the inside looked like.

It was honestly a little overwhelming seeing the videos from U2′s performance. The entire performance space was lit up with screens, and the effects were simply wild. It’s hard to put into words what it all looked like, but if you’ve seen the videos you know what I’m talking about.

While some wondered why U2 was the first band to play at the Sphere, I was wondering who else would play this soon-to-be iconic venue. It’s gonna be a musician who can fill the space (18,600 to be exact), and they’ve gotta be known for theatrics.

So here are 15 acts who would be perfect to play at the Sphere. Let’s hope they get booked soon, because I need to check out this venue ASAP.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) (2022 Kevin Mazur)

Lady Gaga is just a no-brainer to play the Sphere. If any pop star loves to delve into the theatrics, it is Lady Gaga. Gaga lives to deliver a show, and she’d put on an incredible one if she played at the Sphere. There are rumors that she may be heading to the Sphere for a 10-year anniversary show for her third album, “Artpop,” but considering the anniversary is today, who knows it that will actually happen.

Dead and Co.

John Mayer, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir of Dead and Company perform during the Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert at AT&T Park on November 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic) (2017 C Flanigan)

If there is anyone that can get a bunch of Dead Heads to the Sphere, it’s Dead and Co. Dead Heads are one of the most devoted fan bases of any musician, and they will travel anywhere to see the reaming members of the Grateful Dead jam for hours on end. Plus, how cool would the visuals be for a Dead and Co. show?

Beyoncé

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood) (2023 Kevin Mazur)

Do I really need to explain this one? Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour was the highlight of many this summer, and I just can’t imagine what it would be like to see it at the Las Vegas Sphere. Beyoncé is all about the visuals, so the Sphere would be lit up with all her creative energy. The B-Hive would be fighting for tickets to this show.

Celine Dion

Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (2016 Getty Images)

She’s the queen of Las Vegas, so this one is a no-brainer for me. While I don’t think the visuals would be anything to write home about, just seeing Celine Dion in such a grande venue would absolutely be worth it.

Tame Impala

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival at Randall's Island on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) (2017 Noam Galai)

There aren’t too many psychedelic rock bands out there these days, so having Tame Impala play the Sphere would be so perfect. If you’ve seen the Australian rock band over the years, you already know how trippy their live shows can be, from the music, lights and screens. This would be a band I would love to go see play in Vegas.

Skrillex

Skrillex performs during the 2019 Electric Zoo Festival at Randall's Island on September 1, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images,) (2019 Taylor Hill)

If you’re going to have a venue like the Las Vegas Sphere, you have to have some sort of DJ play at it. I’m not super into electronic dance music, but I have heard that Skrillex can put on a wild show, so why not have him headline the new venue?

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks performs during at Madison Square Garden on October 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA) (2023 Getty Images)

The queen of rock n’ roll needs to play at the Sphere. Just like U2, seeing any sort of legacy act would be super fun at the Sphere, and since Fleetwood Mac is basically over with, Stevie Nicks is the next best thing. Plus, imagine how fun it would be to see her cast a spell on the entire Sphere. You’d have the time of your life.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea (L) and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park, Great Lawn on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage) (2023 Gotham)

Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so I think it’s safe to say they are a legacy band. They also borderline on jam band, which is why they’d be so fun to see at the Sphere. I saw them a year or so ago on tour, and they still have so much energy to make a show at the Sphere a wild time.

Flaming Lips

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips performs at Stern Grove festival on August 20, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images) (2023 Miikka Skaffari)

I basically want to see all the psychedelic rock bands play at the Sphere, and I just know they’d bring the correct vibes to such an overwhelming venue. Flaming Lips are known for having over-the-top productions, so I can only imagine what kind of show they’d put on if they played at the Sphere.

Phish

Page McConnell, Trey Anastasio, Jon Fishman, and Mike Gordon of Phish perform at Bridgestone Arena on October 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images for ABA) (2023 Keith Griner)

More jam bands at the Sphere! Phish are one of the most iconic jam bands still touring and playing music today, so they deserve a chance to play in Vegas.

Bjork

Bjork performs on stage during a concert of her tour "Cornucopia" at The Accor Arena on September 08, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Redferns for ABA) (2023 Santiago Felipe)

Seeing Bjork live is a surreal experience, according to those who have seen her. She’s on my bucket list to see live, and what an incredible experience it would be to see her at the Las Vegas Sphere. When she played at Coachella earlier this year, so had a full orchestra supporting her. If she did the same at the Sphere, it would be just incredible.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder 2016)

If Britney Spears doesn’t do her comeback show at the Las Vegas Sphere I will riot. If anything can bring happiness to this world, it will be Ms. Spears at the Sphere. I am manifesting this!

BLACKPINK

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (2023 Getty Images)

The KPop fans need their night at the Sphere, and what better group to play it than BLACKPINK? Their music is such an earworm, and you just know they’d put on a super fun show.

Talking Heads

Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, David Byrne and Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads attend Stop Making Sense Q & A hosted by BAM and A24 at BAM Harvey Theater on September 13, 2023 in Brooklyn Borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for BAM) (2023 Getty Images)

This will almost never happen, but given the Talking Heads reunited to do press recently after not being seen together as a band for decades, it’s still a possibility! If you’ve seen their classic concert film, “Stop Making Sense,” from the early ‘80s, you know that David Bryne and company are very creative. It would be a surreal experience to see them live at the Sphere.

P!nk

P!nk performs on stage at Principality Stadium on June 20, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns) (2019 Mike Lewis Photography)

You know you want to see P!nk flying around the Las Vegas Sphere like she does at her concerts. If she doesn’t, then what was the point of building it in the first place?