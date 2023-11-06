James Corden heading to SiriusXM with a weekly celebrity talk show

FILE - James Corden hosts at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. The multiple Emmy- and Tony Award-winner who gave the world Carpool Karaoke is launching a new weekly show set for early 2024 on SiriusXM called This Life of Mine with James Corden. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

James Corden may be off TV screens after l eaving CBS’ “The Late Late Show” but that doesn't mean he's stopped chatting with celebrities.

The multiple Emmy- and Tony Award-winner who gave the world “Carpool Karaoke” is launching a new weekly show set for early 2024 on SiriusXM called "This Life of Mine with James Corden."

The show will “feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments and memories that made them who they are today,” according to producers.

“James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer in a statement. “We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio."

SiriusXM is hosting an event in New York on Wednesday where it will showcase its new SiriusXM streaming app, as well as new programming, live performances and surprise celebrity guests.

In a statement, Corden called his new show “a new chapter,” adding “it's a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

He has won 12 Emmy Awards as a host, writer, producer, and actor. He is also a Tony Award winner, multiple BAFTA Award-winner, in addition to a Golden Globe Award nominee.