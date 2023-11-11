Country Bay Music Festival increases Miami traffic on Rickenbacker Causeway

Country music fans turnout to Virginia Key for the first day of a festival on Saturday, Veterans Day.

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – Country music fans caused an increase in Miami traffic on Saturday on the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects Brickell with Virginia Key and Key Biscayne.

The first Country Bay Music Festival opened at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the Miami Marine Stadium area with a lineup that includes Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Young.

Cheyenne McElhinney, Brian Besso, and Chanele Keeping said on Friday that they had traveled to Miami from Canada to attend the festival.

“They are all going to be amazing,” Keeping said.

Country music fans arrive on Saturday for a two-day festival in Virginia Key. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

There will also be an increase in boat traffic on Biscayne Bay. The event organizers secured a permit to close the basin so fans can use the BYOBoat pass.

The festival is set to end at 11 p.m. and reopen at 12 p.m., on Sunday until 11 p.m. Will call opens from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday. Organizers do not allow re-entry. Parking is on Arthur Lamb Road.

