‘It was an honor to share the stage with you:’ Matt LeBlanc posts tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc during The 30th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage and Audience at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.

LOS ANGELES – “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram Tuesday to honor his co-star and friend Matthew Perry.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc, 56, wrote. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.”

LeBlanc also shared photos of the two together, both onscreen and in their private lives.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never,” LeBlanc wrote. “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc ended his message in true Joey fashion: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry died on Oct. 28 at age 54. He was found unresponsive in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home by his assistant.

An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Days after his death, his “Friends” co-stars released a joint statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”