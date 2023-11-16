Hallmark Christmas movies: See list, descriptions of premieres for Nov. 16-19

An annual staple of the holiday season is back.

With Christmas less than two months away, Hallmark has already started premiering its annual slate of movies that captivate many around the country.

The first of 40 movies premiered on Oct. 20, with new movies premiering every Thursday on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel through Dec. 26.

Here are the movies premiering Nov. 16-19. All times are 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

Thursday

Title: “A World Record Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant

Plot: An autistic boy attempts to earn the attention of his birth father by breaking a Guinness World Record, while his mom and stepdad try and revive their marriage.

Friday

Title: “Navigating Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Plot: A woman who is recently divorced, Melanie, visits a remote island with her son, Jason, where the two end up running a real working lighthouse. While there, Melanie connects with the lighthouse owner.

Saturday

Title: “A Merry Scottish Christmas”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Plot: Estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad Morgan visit Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother, Jo. While there a big family secret is revealed.

Sunday

Title: “Holiday Hotline”

Channel: Hallmark Channel

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Plot: Abby leaves London and while working at a cooking hotline, connects with an anonymous caller. The caller is a single dad named John, who Abby has become smitten with in real life.