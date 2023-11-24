Police officers arrest actress Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Haddish was sleeping in her parked car, according to TMZ.

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/LhzFZ4E8ot — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2023

Last year, police officers found Haddish asleep in a car in Peachtree City, Georgia, and she joked about it while on Jimmy Fallon.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man, and God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” Haddish said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”

This is a developing story.