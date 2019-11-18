3 greatest 'Jeopardy!' champs to face off in Greatest of All Time tournament

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - Who is "The GOAT?"

That's the answer. The question is who is the greatest player to ever complete on Jeopardy in its history?

We'll finally get a real answer as three of the best to ever play the game will face off in a prime time "Greatest of All Time" tournament to air on Local 10 starting Jan. 7.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the three highest money winners in Jeopardy! history will take part in the tournament.

The first player to win three matches during the tournament will take home $1 million, while the other two will receive $250,000.

Rutter is the biggest money winner, having won $3.4 million over several appearances. Holzhauer has accumulated $2.7 million through 2019, while Jennings has tallied $2.5 million.

"Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,' but you can't help wondering: Who is the best of the best?" Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME TOURNAMENT DATES :

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 (8-9 p.m. EST)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 (8-9 p.m. EST)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 (8-9 p.m. EST)

*FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 (8-9 p.m. EST)

*TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 (8-9 p.m. EST)

*WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 (8-9 p.m. EST)

*THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 (8-9 p.m. EST)

* If necessary

