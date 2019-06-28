5 worthwhile films worth checking out in Miami this week

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Miami.

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98% and an Audience Score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toy Story 4" has been a must-watch since its release on June 21. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "[Josh] Cooley's film quickens and deepens," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon noted, "The latest installment, 'Toy Story 4,' is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Monday, July 1 and CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) through Tuesday, July 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Jaws

An insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island. The police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the bloodthirsty beast.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97% and an Audience Score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1975 release has been a favorite of critics.

"'Jaws' is a grisly film, often ugly as sin, which achieves precisely what it set out to accomplish - scare the hell out of you," according to Arthur Cooper of Newsweek, while Washington Post's Gary Arnold said, "I don't think there's a more exciting talent at work right now than [Steven] Spielberg, an authentic movie-making prodigy, and perhaps his worst problem from June 20, 1975, on will be preventing success from making a nervous or artistic wreck of him."

It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Metsquare (300 S.E. Third Ave.) on Sunday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career. Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on June 21.

"While the format as such doesn't allow for a critical push-and-pull, that's not a debit. This is about time well spent on a life well lived. A series of pieces adding up to much more than the whole," noted Zaki Hasan of San Francisco Chronicle, while Washington Post's Alan Zilberman said, "It doesn't matter whether you've read all - or any - of Morrison books. Either way, you may leave the theater wanting to pick one up on the way home."

Get a piece of the action at MDC's Tower Theater Miami (1508 S.W. Eighth St.) through Friday, July 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94% and an Audience Score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" has become a favorite since its release on June 7. The Detroit News' Adam Graham said, "'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' is poignant film-making with an invigorating spirit," and the Seattle Times' Soren Andersen noted, "The acting by the two principals is impeccable; their portrait of male friendship is deeply felt."

Catch it on the big screen at MDC's Tower Theater Miami (1508 S.W. Eighth St.) through Thursday, July 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89% and an Audience Score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has been garnering attention since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, [director Dexter] Fletcher is your man," while Leah Pickett of the Chicago Reader stated, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

Get a piece of the action at Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Monday, July 1 and CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) through Tuesday, July 2. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

