90210 legend, actor Luke Perry suffers stroke, report says

LOS ANGELES - Popular actor and former teen heartthrob Luke Perry has reportedly suffered a massive stroke and is currently hospitalized in an unknown condition.

TMZ reports paramedics were called to Perry's home in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday morning.

Perry, 52, was transported to a hospital near his Sherman Oaks home.

Perry rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" playing Dylan McKay on the 90s teen drama. He can now be seen playing Archie Andrews' father on "Riverdale."

