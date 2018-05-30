A piece of 'Star Wars' history, found right here in South Florida, can be yours

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Not so long ago in a galaxy not so far away, a piece of "Star Wars" history is up for grabs.

Hollywood Memorabilia is selling an original screen-used production piece of the Death Star on eBay to coincide with the recent release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

This rare portion of the Death Star model from the original 1977 "Star Wars" movie was created by visual effects artists who were hired by director George Lucas to bring the Empire's ultimate weapon to life for the film's climactic battle scenes.

"It has incredible detail throughout," eBay writes of the movie prop. "Every inch of the piece has complex modeling used to create the raised elevations and valleys of the Death Star."

The one-of-a-kind piece comes with two letters of authenticity from Industrial Light & Magic visual effects artists Lorne Peterson and Jonathan Erland.

It's being held at a South Florida location even more secretive than the Rebel Alliance's hidden base on (spoiler alert) the fourth moon of Yavin.

The auction began Thursday at a starting bid of $1,000 and was up to $10,800 as of Wednesday afternoon. One lucky winner will get to take this important piece of the "Star Wars" universe home when the bidding ends Sunday at 9 p.m.

May the Force be with you!

