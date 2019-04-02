Adults-only Lego 'Brick Bar' coming to Miami this summer

MIAMI - A new bar coming to Miami will prove to everyone that you're never too old to play with Legos.

The pop-up "Brick Bar" will serving up South Florida fun at an undisclosed location in Miami on July 20-21.

With more than 1 million Lego bricks for you to play with, a DJ and full bar, this is definitely not the place for kids, only kids at heart.

The "Brick Bar" will also serve it's famous Brick Burger shaped like Lego bricks.

Tickets are limited and will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

You can CLICK HERE to register for pre-release tickets.

