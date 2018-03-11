After two-year break, 'American Idol' returns to television

MIAMI - After a two-year hiatus, "American Idol” returned to television Sunday as thousands of Idol hopefuls showed off their skills in hopes of pop stardom.

Producing megastars such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, the reality show, which premiered on Fox in 2001, reigned for years as the country’s top-rated TV show. But in its later years, the show’s ratings dipped and its winners failed to become breakout stars.

With new a judging panel of Pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with country singer Luke Bryan, ABC wants to recapture the magic. Ryan Seacrest returns as host.

Several South Florida contestants are hoping for a shot at the "American Idol” crown.

Michelle Sussett is auditioning for her chance to rock the Idol stage.

The 22-year-old was born and raised in Venezuela. She moved to the U.S. three years ago with her father who sought political asylum.

Hoping to achieve the American dream, Sussett made the tough decision to leave her mother and brother in Venezuela as the country still deals with unrest.

The sassy, outgoing Latina knows that it took a lot to get here, with the help of family and friends.

Sussett is feeling confident and she said has what it takes to make it all the way.

"American Idol” will air on Local 10 every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. On April 22, the show will move to a once-a-week format on Sunday at 8 p.m.

