'ALF' actor Max Wright dies at 75

LOS ANGELES - Actor Max Wright, best known for playing the father on the 80s sitcom "ALF," has died at the age of 75.

Wright's family confirmed the veteran character actor died Wednesday of lymphoma at his home in California.

Although he appeared in various television shows and films such as "Red" and "All That Jazz," Wright become well known in his role as Willie Tanner, the father figure to the alien "ALF."

The NBC sitcom ran from 1986 through 1990.

USA Today reports Wright was also nominated for a Tony Award for best actor in 1998 for his role in "Ivanov."

Wright, whose wife Linda died in 2017 from breast cancer, leaves behind two children.

