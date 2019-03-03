South Florida singers to compete as 'American Idol' returns

MIAMI - Several South Florida singers will be competing as a new season of "American Idol" returns to TV Sunday.

Local singers Betsy Jo and LeeMartine Lucas, from Miami, will be featured on Wednesday’s episode of American Idol.

Besty Jo is a part-time college student and has a full-time job along with a YouTube channel where she creates covers of songs.

Lucas, better known as “Peach Martine,” is a singer, songwriter and actress with an edgy sound. She has performed in local concerts showcasing her talent and is now hoping to show her talent to America.

Two locals from Fort Lauderdale, Kimberly Gatski and Bernie Gonzalez, will be in the auditions on Wednesday's show, as well.

This season is expected to be tougher than ever, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie back for the new season, along with host Ryan Seacrest. Famed radio DJ and comedian Bobby Bones will take on the role of in-house mentor.

"American Idol" will air on Local 10 tonight at 8 p.m., with a new episode airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. for premiere week. On March 10, new episodes with continue. On March 18, Mondays will be added for five consecutive weeks.

