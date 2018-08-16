Aretha Franklin won Grammy for song recorded at South Florida studio

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday at the age of 76, has a special place in South Florida history.

The "Queen of Soul" may best be known for her 1967 Grammy Award-winning hit song "Respect," but it was the title track from her 20th studio album that won her the sixth of eight straight Grammys for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

That album, "Young, Gifted and Black," was recorded at Criteria Studios (now known as the Hit Factory Criteria Miami) in North Miami.

Franklin won in the now-discontinued category for the song from the 1972 album.

Associated Press Vocalist Aretha Franklin sings into a microphone on Jan. 28, 1972.

The studio was a popular spot for many well-known artists under the Atlantic Records label. The Allman Brothers, the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, Eric Clapton and Fleetwood Mac were just some of the musicians to record there during the 1970s.

"Young, Gifted and Black" was a cover of Nina Simone's "To Be Young, Gifted and Black," originally recorded and released in 1969.

Franklin recorded the album during the height of her success, which began with "Respect." That song, still a staple on oldies radio stations, earned Franklin her first Grammy in the category she dominated for nearly a decade.

She repeated the feat at the 1969 Grammy Awards, taking home the statue for "Chain of Fools." She went on to win for "Share Your Love with Me" in 1970, "Don't Play That Song" in 1971 and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in 1972.

Franklin won twice more after "Young, Gifted and Black," for her performances of "Master of Eyes (The Deepness of Your Eyes)" and "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," before finally yielding to Natalie Cole in 1976.

"Call Me" was another Franklin song recorded at Criteria Studios and released in 1970. The song spent two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B singles chart and peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 in April 1970.

By the end of her illustrious career, Franklin amassed 18 Grammys, the last of which she won in 2008.

Although Detroit was her home, Franklin will always have a special place in the annals of South Florida musical history.

