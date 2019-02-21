Ariana Grande shares distinction with Beatles, makes history

BOCA RATON, Fla. - What does Boca Raton native Ariana Grande have in common with the Beatles?

The 25-year-old singer has the top three singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat that hasn't been matched since the Beatles in 1964.

Grande currently sits on top of the chart with "7 Rings," "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and "Thank U, Next." The songs are from her fifth album "Thank U, Next."

That hasn't happened since the Beatles held the top three spots (and the top five for one week) in April 1964. "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout" and "Do You Want to Know a Secret" were the last songs by the same artist to rank Nos. 1, 2 and 3 the week of April 25, 1964.

That's pretty good company for Grande, who recently won a Grammy Award for best pop vocal album for last year's "Sweetener."

