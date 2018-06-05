Autistic musical prodigy performs with Harry Connick Jr. in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An autistic musical prodigy, first featured on Local 10, stole the show Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood when the 10-year-old joined Harry Connick Jr. onstage to perform.

After appearing on Local 10 at the age of five, South Florida's Jacob Velazquez went viral and made national appearances on shows like "Good Morning America" and "The View."

Once dubbed "the Baby Beethoven," Jacob is now making a name for himself. He produced his first album in 2014. A year later, Taylor Swift shared a video of Velazquez with her millions of social media fans. He met the pop star at a concert soon after.

On Sunday, Velazquez not only played a piano number, but he also performed a drum solo.

It wasn't the first time that Velazquez met Connick Jr. In April, Velazquez performed on Connick Jr.'s weekday talk show.

"To me, autism doesn't mean we can't be capable of doing things," he told Connick Jr. at the time. "But it does mean that we're unique, different and cool."

