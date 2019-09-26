Award-winning South Florida musician celebrates 50th anniversary of 'Abbey Road'

LONDON - On the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' final album, "Abbey Road," one of South Florida's own musical treasures paid homage to the music that lives on in the hearts and minds of fans.

Grammy, Emmy and Tony-award winning musician and composer Alex Lacamoire visited the actual Abbey Road studios in London and performed a medley of songs from the album.

In the same studio where John, Paul, George and Ringo recorded "Abbey Road" in early 1969, Lacamoire performed on two of the pianos used on the album.

Lacamoire, who grew up in Southwest Miami-Dade, included bits and pieces from all the songs on the album, including Come Together, Something, and Here Comes the Sun.

The original album was released just before The Beatles broke up in 1970. The oft-emulated album's cover features the Fab Four walking across the street in front of the studios.

In honor of its 50th birthday, here are 50 seconds of The Beatles' ABBEY ROAD at Abbey Road pic.twitter.com/Gnv4REqyQR — Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) September 26, 2019

