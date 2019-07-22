'Bachelorette' finalist from South Florida has date in court

Jupiter resident Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown share a kiss in Amsterdam during an episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette."

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - South Florida native and "Bachelorette" finalist Tyler Cameron has a date with a judge in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

The 26-year-old Jupiter resident is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6 for a pre-trial hearing regarding his involvement in a crash in his hometown.

According to Palm Beach County court records, Cameron received a traffic citation for careless driving after a May 21 crash on Alternate A1A.

One week earlier, Cameron was cited for speeding and appeared in court in June. Court records show he entered a plea of no contest, paying a $100 fine and $106 in court costs. Adjudication was withheld.

Cameron is a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette." He is one of three finalists trying to win the heart of Hannah Brown this season.

His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

