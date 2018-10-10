Broward County's XXXTentacion wins best album award at AMAs

LOS ANGELES - Broward County rapper XXXTentacion -- who was fatally shot during a June robbery -- was honored Tuesday at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

XXXTentacion won Favorite Album Soul/R&B for 17. His mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted the award on his behalf.

XXXTentacion was also nominated for the New Artist of the Year award. That award went to Miami native Camila Cabello.

On Saturday, XXXTentacion won the Best New Artist Award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in Miami Beach.

BSO deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Newsome and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

XXXTentacion's popular song about suicide -- "Sad!" -- was streamed at least 270 million times on Spotify, about 174 million on YouTube and was on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The rising star had earned respect from members of the the hip-hop community who quickly reacted to the tragedy on social media.

