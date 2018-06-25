Entertainment

Charity event honors rapper XXXTentacion's final wishes

Food giveaway held Sunday in Liberty City

By Marcine Joseph - Assignment Editor

MIAMI - Hundreds of fans attended a charity event Sunday that South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was planning before he was killed last Monday.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, had a food giveaway scheduled in Liberty City that he posted about on his Instagram story the day before he was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach.

Bagged lunches were distributed to the community at Drew Park.

Fans celebrated the rapper's life as they honored his final wish.

A memorial is planned for noon Wednesday at the BB&T Center, where fans are invited to "come say your final goodbye."

