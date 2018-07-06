Chris Brown arrested in Palm Beach County

Chris Brown was arrested in Palm Beach County on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Chris Brown was arrested Thursday night after a performance in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the rapper was booked into the county jail about 11 p.m. on an arrest warrant issued in Hillsborough County.

Brown, who lives in Virginia, faces a charge of felony battery.

The 29-year-old singer was arrested after his concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

Barbera said he paid a $2,000 bond and was released from jail.

Brown was accused of domestic violence in 2009 involving his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

This story will be updated.

