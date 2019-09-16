Christie Brinkley breaks arm during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsals

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Christie Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals, so her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will be taking her place.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Christie Brinkley won't be dancing with the stars.

The 65-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" contestant broke her arm during rehearsals for the ABC show and won't be able to perform, but someone close to her will be taking her place -- her daughter.

It was announced Monday on "Good Morning America" that her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has stepped in to take her mother's place ahead of the new season, which premieres at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season," Brinkley said in a statement, joking about her injury.

Brinkley-Cook is a Sports Illustrated model. She's having to learn her mother's dance routine with just hours before her first live performance.

"I'm literally about to take off -- two minutes to take off -- and my mom calls me and she's like, 'Sailor, you need to save the day,'" Brinkley-Cook told ABC's Ginger Zee, explaining how she was thrust into the role. "And I was like, 'What do you mean save the day?'"

Brinkley-Cook said she "freaked out" at first and wasn't sure she could do it.

"And then I met with everyone from 'Dancing with the Stars' and my partner, and I felt this high of, like, just attacking something that I'm so afraid of seemed so incredible to do," Brinkley-Cook said.

Deena Katz, co-executive producer of the show, said Brinkley was injured Thursday night.

"She immediately said, 'I think I broke it,'" co-executive producer Deena Katz said of Christie Brinkley after she broke her arm during "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals.

Len Goodman, one of the show's judges, said he won't take into consideration Brinkley-Cook's limited practice time.

"I'm not taking anything into account," Goodman said. "I'm gunning for people this year."

