Classic cars up for bids this weekend at Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Some of the world's most exotic cars will be in South Florida this weekend, and they can all be yours... for a price.

The reknowned Barrett-Jackson automobile auction will set up shop at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach starting Thursday.

Almost 1,000 classic cars, trucks and SUVs, from old school models to newer mega machines, will be on the auction block, including some rare vehicles that are seldom up for sale.

Some of the more interesting cars include a 2006 Ford GT Heritage edition with a 550-horsepower engine, and a 1947 Buick Super 8 Custom Convertible.

If you're a movie buff, the auction is your chance to own the Family Truckster the Griswold family used to travel to Wally World in National Lampoon's Vacation.

Of if you're a racing fan, you can put your money in on the 1977 Chevrolet Nova driven by Dale Earnhardt.

