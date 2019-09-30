'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash arrested on domestic battery charge in Florida

Stacey Dash, who appeared in the 1995 movie "Clueless," was arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - "Clueless" actress Stacey Dash has been arrested on a domestic battery charge in Florida.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Dash was arguing with a man at her New Port Richey apartment when she slapped him in the face.

An arrest affidavit didn't identify the victim, but it said he had scratch marks on his left upper arm "from being pushed."

Dash was arrested Sunday and booked into jail.

The 52-year-old actress married lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida last year. She has appeared in such movies as "Moving" and "Renaissance Man," but is probably best known for her role as Dionne Davenport, a high school valley girl opposite Alicia Silverstone and the late Brittany Murphy in the 1995 comedy "Clueless."

