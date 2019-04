Festivalgoers are seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California.

INDIO, Calif. - It appears great music wasn't the only thing people were catching at the recent Coachella festival.

According to Herp Alert, a website that diagnosis herpes, over 250 cases of herpes a day were diagnosed among those who attended the festival over the last two weekends.

That's nearly 1,100 infections in the surrounding area.

The site claims to normally diagnose about 12 cases per day, so the Coachella numbers were records.

