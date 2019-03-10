A Sweet Saturday at the 9 Mile Music Festival

VIRGINIA KEY - Reggae fans swarmed Virginia Key Beach Park for the return of 9 Mile Music Festival on Saturday, March 9th!

Despite the hot, dusty and WINDY conditions, there was an friendly, easy vibe coursing through the crowd as they bobbed and weaved to the reggae beat!

Getting a drink or something to eat was easy; as vendors and bars surrounded the stage and field where fans stretched out their blankets or set up their chairs or pitched their tents. All of the sights and smells let you know-you are at a reggae festival!

The festivities were hosted by Lance-O and I Am Pretty Vice. Jah Stream provided tunes in between the live bands. Fans were jamming to killer sets from Mighty Crown, Royal KHAOZ, Yvad, Everton Blender, the legendary Barrington Levy, Spice, Capleton, Busy Signal, Julian Marley, Sizzla, Shabba and the unforgettable NAS!

A donation of at least 4 canned goods was required, as always, in addition to your tickets. This tradition has been in place since Cedella Marley founded the festival back in 1993. All food collected goes to Miami food banks and shelters.

It was a sweet Saturday of live reggae and traditional Jamaican food and drinks, along with the popular Holistic Village! It's great to see 9 Mile back in business, bringing the roots rock reggae to the real fans! I can't wait for next year!

