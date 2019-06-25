Ariana Grande returning to Miami for Thanksgiving eve concert

South Florida native Ariana Grande will perform a Thanksgiving eve concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

MIAMI - Ariana Grande is coming home again.

The pop singer and Boca Raton native will return to the AmericanAirlines Arena for the second leg of her "Sweetener" world tour in November.

Grande's Nov. 27 concert date is the day before Thanksgiving.

Grande performed two sold-out shows at the downtown Miami venue May 31 and June 1.

The first half of the U.S. tour will conclude Aug. 4 in Chicago. Grande will then spend three months in Europe, beginning with three concerts in London over a span of four days Aug. 17-20.

Grande's Miami stop is the second of four Florida concerts, beginning Nov. 24 in Tampa. Her other Sunshine State stops are Nov. 25 in Orlando and Dec. 1 in Jacksonville.

The 25-year-old's "Sweetener" album was named one of the 50 best albums of 2018 by Billboard and earned her a Grammy Award for best pop vocal album.

Tickets are now on sale on her website and through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.