Cher to return to American Airlines Arena in March 2020

MIAMI - Nearly two decades after appearing at the American Airlines Arena on her farewell tour, the legendary Cher will return to Miami in 2020.

The "Here We Go Again Tour" will stop in South Florida on Tuesday, March 24 along with special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning icon won her Grammy in 2002 for a concert performance filmed in Miami on November 7-8, 2002. The concert was part of her "Living Proof: The Farewell Tour."

Tickets for her upcoming Miami appearance go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

