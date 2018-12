CRYSTAL rises in the air over the audience!

MIAMI, Fla. - Chill out this holiday season with Cirque du Soleil's first all-ice production, CRYSTAL, running from Thursday, Dec. 13th through Sunday, Dec. 16th at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

This unique show combines synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating along with circus disciplines like aerial straps and the trapeze!

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with 3 shows on Saturday and 2 on Sunday!

