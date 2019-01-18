Cleveland Orchestra to return to Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI - The Cleveland Orchestra will be in Miami for two concerts highlighting the works of two inspiring composers, who were born to Jewish immigrant families, and whose body of work is performed today by most of the world' prestigious orchestras.

Gustav Mahler belonged to a German-speaking Austrian minority and George Gershwin was the son of Russian migrants in New York City. Although they were born in different decades, both musicians are known for foreshadowing the radical methods employed in the 20th century.

The four concerts in Miami will be held during the last weekend of January and the first weekend of February at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Austrian conductor Franz Welser-Möst, soprano Joélle Harvey, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will perform Mahler's epic Second Symphony "Resurrection" during the first concerts.

In February, Grammy Award-winner Canadian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan will be performing Bill Elliott's reimagined version of Gershwin's most-performed orchestral works, a suite from the 1930s musical "Girl Crazy."

During the same concerts in February, the orchestra's principal flutist Joshua Smith will perform Achille-Claude Debussy's 1913's "Syrinx" for solo flute.

The Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 1-2 concerts will be at 8 p.m. at the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets range from $43 to $187. For more information about the concerts and for tickets, visit ArshtCenter.org.

LOCATION

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.