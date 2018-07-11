Death doesn't deter Roy Orbison from coming to Fort Lauderdale this fall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Roy Orbison is coming to concert in South Florida, even though he's been dead for 30 years.

The singer's official website announced its North American hologram tour Tuesday.

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert -- The Hologram Tour begins Oct. 1 in Oakland, California, and includes a Nov. 18 stop at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the website, the 16-song set list that Orbison performs has been digitally remastered and brought to life in modern concert acoustics with a live orchestra.

The estate-approved hologram tour concludes with four Florida stops, beginning Nov. 16 in Orlando.

Orbison's hologram will also visit Fort Myers on the eve of the Fort Lauderdale show. The final show of the tour is Nov. 19 in Clearwater.

Orbison, who died in 1988, is best known for his songs "Oh, Pretty Woman" and "Only the Lonely."

Tickets will be available soon on the show's website.

