Drake postpones Miami concerts scheduled for Friday, Saturday

MIAMI - This weekend's Drake concerts at the American Airlines Arena in Miami are being postponed due to what reports are calling "technical issues."

Rap star Drake and the group Migos were scheduled to hit the South Florida stage Friday and Saturday on the "Aubrey and The Three Migos" tour.

However, TMZ reports a technical issue with the set forced the postponement.

The tour has already rescheduled the tour stops in Miami for November. Tickets for the Sept. 21 show will be honored on Nov. 13, while the Sept. 22 show has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.

