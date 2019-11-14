Elton John adds Miami stop to new farewell tour dates

MIAMI - Elton John has added two dozen new concert dates to the 2020 North American leg of his farewell tour, including a stop in Miami.

The 72-year-old singer will return to South Florida for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour May 30 at American Airlines Arena.

It is the last of three Florida dates added to the tour schedule. He'll also perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa on May 26 and at the Amway Center in Orlando on May 28.

The English pop superstar sold out all three South Florida shows during the initial leg of his tour, which is being billed as his last ever, in November 2018 and earlier this year.

The new dates start March 28 in Toronto and conclude July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

