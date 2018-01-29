Gene Simmons Unlocks The Vault

Gene Simmons poses with The Vault: 167 tracks of unreleased, unheard material from his 50-year career.

MIAMI, Fla. - KISS bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons brought his Vault Experience to Walter Grace Vintage Guitars in Wynwood on Saturday, January 27th.

The Vault Experience gives fans 167 tracks of unreleased, never-before-heard material from throughout Simmons' 50 year career in the music industry. It also comes with a collectible Gene Simmons figure and "In Gene We Trust" gold medallion, along with a book packed with notes and incredible photographs from throughout Simmons' 5 decades as a rock and roll star!

All of the music and memorabilia comes packed in a 38 pound safe that Simmons personally autographs for each fan! At the Wynwood event, he took the time to meet with each and every fan who came out; in addition to performing some of the tracks from The Vault and explaining his songwriting process.

Fans also got to get a glimpse into the bassist's personal life, when he spoke about his love of America and his mother's odyssey in escaping persecution by the Nazis when they first came to the U.S. Simmons also spoke of his admiration for the Beatles before performing a note-perfect acoustic rendition of the Fab Four's "Michelle"!

Once the photograph and autograph session was over, fans got a great surprise when original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley dropped by to catch up with his old bandmate! The two traded tour stories and laughs while playing a short acoustic set. Frehley and Simmons also spoke about the upcoming KISS Cruise; giving fans a tantalizing taste of what's to come!

Simmons has quite a packed schedule ahead of him. His Vault Experience tour will take him across the country and around the world until at least September! And the ONLY place fans can get these rare tracks is by ordering The Vault for themselves!

